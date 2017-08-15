Police: Victim fires gun at robbery suspect outside Greenville gas station

The Greenville Police Department is responding to a call regarding shots fired at a gas station on Tuesday.

Officers said the incident occurred at the Spinx gas station on Pendleton Street. According to police, a male suspect approached two victims at a gas pump and asked if they wanted to buy CDs.

When the victims declined, officers said the suspect reached into their truck and stole a wallet. As he was running away, police said the victim retrieved a firearm and discharged it at the man.

Officers said it is unknown if anyone was struck

A K-9 is on scene working to track the suspect.

Officers investigating reports of strong arm robbery in parking lot of Spinx on Pendleton St #gvlpd pic.twitter.com/9s5auKT5tu — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) August 15, 2017

