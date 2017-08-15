SLED: Upstate trio arrested after harboring escaped convict more - FOX Carolina 21

SLED: Upstate trio arrested after harboring escaped convict more than a decade

ANDERSON, SC

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said three people are facing charges after harboring an escaped convict.

SLED agents said Thomas Ferguson had been on the run since 2006. He was recaptured on Aug. 1 in Travelers Rest.

Authorities said Ferguson's wife, 61-year-old Debra Ferguson, his brother, 67-year-old Robert Ferguson and his cousin, 58-year-old Alvin Ray Burdette.

The trio was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by SLED and the Anderson County Detention Center.

It will be prosecuted by the Solicitor's Office.

