SC to receive over $640K for wildlife conservation projects

South Carolina will receive more than $640,000 in federal funding for state wildlife conservation projects, per the U.S. deputy secretary.

The funds will give “critical support for a diverse array of species and habitats across the country," according to the release. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provided the funds.

“The Trump Administration is working hard with states and local communities to find solutions that are driven at the local level, rather than in Washington, D.C. As a hunter, I know the? work of state wildlife agencies is absolutely critical to wildlife conservation in the United States,” said Deputy Secretary David Bernhardt. “We're thrilled to be able to collaborate with them, their local communities, and other partners to ensure important fish, wildlife, habitat and cultural needs are met. Tribal and state wildlife grants are foundational to protecting our nation’s wildlife legacy, including game and non-game species.”

The $647,221 grant is funded through the State Wildlife Grants (SWG) program. Funds must be used to “address conservation needs, such as research, wildlife surveys, species and habitat management, and monitoring identified within state wildlife action plans. The funds may also be used to update, revise or modify a state’s plan."

