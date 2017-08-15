Cherokee Co. deputies provide list for business owners to prevent 'smash and grab' burglaries

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office say they need help from business owners in stopping a rash of smash and grab burglaries in the county.

Deputies say over the past few days, businesses in Cherokee County and in the city limits of Gaffney have been targeted by several smash and grabs. Several of the incidents involved suspects breaking glass doors to gain entry and then stealing cash registers and other items, deputies said.

In order to help prevent these from occurring, deputies released the following list:

Ways law enforcement can help prevent the smash and grabs

Increase patrols in and around business locations after hours Offer reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect(s) Report tips to Crime Stoppers

Ways business owners can help prevent the smash and grabs

Apply security film to windows Alarm the business with audible and monitored systems Video surveillance Lighting

“Keeping your business safe should always be a priority. Educate yourself by finding the best security solution for your business. Criminals are always looking for the easy and inviting targets. If business owners can make it harder for thieves they will look for another target. Criminals will prey on soft targets and often will overlook the hard targets or the ones which require considerable effort. Remember they are thieves and don’t like to work like the rest of us!” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Anyone with information on a smash and grab burglary is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC.

Here is the full release:

