Coroner: Elderly man killed in crash after striking tree in Laurens Co., days before 76th birthday

A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
More than 1 million people are expected to travel to Missouri and Illinois to get a good look at the solar eclipse.More >
More than 1 million people are expected to travel to Missouri and Illinois to get a good look at the solar eclipse.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
Union County deputies said charges have been filed against a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets from the gas station where she worked.More >
Union County deputies said charges have been filed against a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets from the gas station where she worked.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a suspect who escaped the Greenwood County Detention Center.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a suspect who escaped the Greenwood County Detention Center.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
Deputies said two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in the middle of a Greenville County road.More >
Deputies said two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in the middle of a Greenville County road.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
The U.S. Attorney's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
The U.S. Attorney's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >