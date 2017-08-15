Coroner: Elderly man killed in crash after striking tree in Laurens Co., days before 76th birthday

An elderly man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Laurens County on Tuesday, per Highway Patrol.

The Laurens County coroner said 75-year-old Jose Joaquin Alvarez was killed in a crash on Highway 101 South in Gray Court, not too far from his home.

The incident occurred at 2:50 p.m.

Per troopers, Alvarez was heading north on SC 101 when he ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and ran off the left side of the road and down an embankment and struck a tree. Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alvarez was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt.

Per the coroner, Alvarez would have celebrated his 76th birthday on Monday.

