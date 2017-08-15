Investigators searching for runaway juvenile missing from Thornwell Foster Care in Clinton

Investigators are searching for a runaway juvenile in the City of Clinton.

Investigators say 15-year-old Destiny Porter was last seen on Tuesday leaving the campus of Thornwell Foster Care center located on S Broad Street.

Porter was last seen carrying several bags of her belongings. She was wearing a light in color, possibly gray hoodie and black or dark-colored pants. She also has pierced ears.

Investigators are unsure of her direction of travel.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Porter is asked to contact the Clinton Department of Public Safety at 864-833-7512.



