Dispatch: Greenville Co. deputies responding to armed robbery at - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Greenville Co. deputies responding to armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Cedar Ln Rd

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are responding to an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree on Cedar Lane Road, dispatchers say.

Dispatch says the armed robbery occurred to an individual at the Dollar Tree.

At this time, details are limited.

