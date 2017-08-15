Emergency responders concerned about safety during eclipse at Table Rock State Park

Pickens County emergency managers are planning for crowds of people at Table Rock State Park to view Monday’s total solar eclipse, and safety is a big concern.

Emergency managers say this historic event could be dangerous for those unfamiliar with the area, so first responders are preparing in case of emergency.

Emergency responders say they don’t know if they should expect hundreds or thousands to watch the eclipse so they’re preparing the best they can.

"We're hearing a lot about the visitors coming in. That seems to be where the emphasis has been placed on,” said Scott Smith, the Director of Pickens Co. Emergency Services.

Table Rock State Park is a popular place for hiking on a daily basis, and park rangers hope it will also be a popular spot for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Smith says emergency responders are commonly called to the mountain during busy times like on the weekends, but he fears people who are not familiar with the area may try to hike before the total solar eclipse next week.

"It's not a stroll through the park. It's a 3.6 mile hike from the Nature Center to the top of Table Rock. It's an elevation change of almost 2,000 ft."

Smith says the county is placing additional units at the park and on standby Monday.

"We're equipping three additional EMS units to our quick response vehicles. We'll have personnel on standby at Table Rock State Park with UTVs in case there is an issue up there. "

Those who choose to hike or spend the day at Table Rock should make sure they know the route and be sure to pack plenty of water and food, he said.

"We want your visit to Pickens County to be memorable. We want to be exciting and fun. We don't want you to have an episode and require some medical attention,” Smith said.

Smith wants to also remind people to wear proper footwear if they do plan to head out to any state park. He says many of their calls are for sprained ankles and other injuries that could have been prevented with proper attire.

