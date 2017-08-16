Dispatch: Deputies on scene of robbery at Spinx on Hwy 28 Bypass in Anderson Co.

Scene of reported robbery at Spinx on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson Co. (8/15/17 FOX Carolina)

Deputies are on scene of a robbery at a Spinx gas station in Anderson County late Tuesday night, per dispatch.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 11:43 p.m. that a Spinx located on the Highway 28 Bypass has been robbed.

There are no reports of injuries.

FOX Carolina has a crew on scene, working to learn more.

