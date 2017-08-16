Dispatch: Deputies on scene of robbery at Spinx on Hwy 28 Bypass in Anderson Co.

More than 1 million people are expected to travel to Missouri and Illinois to get a good look at the solar eclipse.More >
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
Greenville County deputies are responding to an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree on Cedar Lane Road, dispatchers say.More >
Investigators are searching for a runaway juvenile in the City of Clinton.More >
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
Deputies said two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in the middle of a Greenville County road.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a suspect who escaped the Greenwood County Detention Center.More >
The Greenville Police Department is responding to a call regarding shots fired at a gas station on Tuesday.More >
The community gathered on Tuesday for the grand opening of The Abernathy at Clemson, a 41-unit luxury hotel that will allow Tiger fans to enjoy first-class accommodations.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >
