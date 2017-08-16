Police: Chase suspect, drugs found after armed robbery in Anderson Co.

Anderson police are investigating an armed robbery at a Spinx gas station that occurred late Tuesday night.

Anderson County dispatchers say the call came in at 11:43 p.m. that a Spinx located on the Highway 28 Bypass had been the victim of an armed robbery.

Officer Eiljah Pierce was on patrol on the area when he said he spotted a silver Chrysler sitting at a gas pump at the Stop-A-Minit on River Street, which was the same vehicle described in a BOLO alert issued by the county.

When Pierce approached the vehicle, he said it started to drive away and a pursuit was initiated. The officer said he followed the vehicle to Belton Woods apartment complex where the vehicle continued to drive at more than 40 miles per hour.

According to the incident report, the driver, identified as 23-year-old Tyrrel Pulliam, stopped in front of a building in the complex. Pierce said Pulliam and two other occupants of the vehicle got out and ran on foot.

The officer said he chased Pulliam and drew his service weapon, ordering the suspect to show his hands. Pulliam complied after throwing a firearm, later identified as a Springfield XD-40, onto the roof of a building, according to the report.

Pierce said he took the suspect into custody after he fell to the ground with his hands up.

According to the incident report, a search near the vehicle revealed a Crown Royal bag with 2.9 grams of cocaine, 56 pills of Alprozolam and 26 pills of amphetamine. Officers also said they found a Cobra M11 9 mm pistol by the car.

A K-9 attempted to track the other occupants of the vehicle at the scene but was unable to locate them.

Pulliam was charged with simple possession of marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights and issued a pending warrant for unlawful carry of a firearm.

Police Chief Jim Stewart credited his officer's quick actions for the arrest.

