Greenville Co. council vote to reconsider selling old Berea Elementary School restored to third reading

The old Berea Elementary School property may soon be on the market – even after a vote to sell the land failed in Greenville County Council last month.

On Tuesday, council voted 11-0 to reconsider selling the old property, which would restore the proposal back to a third reading.

Council members say it was brought back to the table because a new company has offered to restore the property at a much lower cost than they had been given before.

While some community members wanted to save the historic building, others thought the land could serve a better purpose.

Council says they hope to hear from all sides of this conversation as they look at the proposal once again.

County council has also decided to reconsider another recent decision.

In June council called for all establishments to stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. On Tuesday, council spoke about how the new ordinance is affecting jobs.

Council members say the law has gone much deeper than they originally thought it would and voted to reconsider.

“We can't start telling people we're going to take your job away from you,” said council member Joe Dill. “If there's somebody out there that's breaking the law that they're shooting each other or stabbing each other we will close those businesses down. You don't close the good restaurants down."

County council voted to send the ordinance back to the public safety committee for further consideration

