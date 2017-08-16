Greenville Co. sheriff's deputy wins big at 2017 World Police an - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. sheriff's deputy wins big at 2017 World Police and Fire Games

Posted: Updated:
Deputy Carl Mathias. (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) Deputy Carl Mathias. (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Congratulations are in order for members of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office after one of their own took home a big win in the World Police and Fire Games.

Per a post shared on the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Deputy Carl Mathias took first place for Police and third overall in the 2017 World Police and Fire Games.

The games were held in Los Angles, CA from Aug 13 to 15.

The sheriff's office posted a video of Deputy Mathias training for the games and wished him luck.

Those well wishes went a long way. Congratulations Deputy Mathias and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office!

