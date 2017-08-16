South Carolina DSS looks to hire case workers at Greenville job fair

South Carolina’s Department of Social Services is looking to hire case workers in the Upstate.

DSS said it will hold a job fair on Wednesday, August 16 at the Greenville County DSS office, located at 301 University Ridge, Suite 5400.

The hiring event will be broken into two sessions. The first will be at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.

DSS said several case worker positions need to be filled. The official state job title is Human Services Specialist II.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in social work, behavioral science, or social science, or a bachelor’s degree in any field and one year experience in a related field, DSS said.

Applicants are asked to bring four copies of their resume.

MORE NEWS: Emergency responders concerned about safety during eclipse at Table Rock State Park

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.