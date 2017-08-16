South Carolina DSS looks to hire case workers at Greenville job fair

More than 1 million people are expected to travel to Missouri and Illinois to get a good look at the solar eclipse.More >
Deputies are on scene of a robbery at a Spinx gas station in Anderson County late Tuesday night, per dispatch.
Deputies said two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in the middle of a Greenville County road.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Greenville Police Department is responding to a call regarding shots fired at a gas station on Tuesday.
Union County deputies said charges have been filed against a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of lottery tickets from the gas station where she worked.
Greenville County deputies are responding to an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree on Cedar Lane Road, dispatchers say.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
Investigators are searching for a runaway juvenile in the City of Clinton.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.
The community gathered on Tuesday for the grand opening of The Abernathy at Clemson, a 41-unit luxury hotel that will allow Tiger fans to enjoy first-class accommodations.
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.
