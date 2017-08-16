Laurens Co. deputies, first responders to undergo active shooter training Wednesday

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said people who see a large first responder presence at Hickory Tavern Middle School on Wednesday should not be alarmed.

The sheriff said deputies will be conducting active shooter training at the school, located 163 Neely Ferry Road in Gray Court.

The training will begin at 8 a.m.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said all first responders from Laurens County will undergo the training.

Some of the first responders who responded to the 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School in Anderson County will also be in attendance, the sheriff said.

