Troopers: Upstate man to face charges after chase began in GA, ended in head-on crash in SC

Scene where crash ended (Source: Stacy Brooks) Scene where crash ended (Source: Stacy Brooks)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a Spartanburg County man will face charges after a chase that began in the Toccoa area ended with a crash in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Troopers said the chase began around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 17 when a trooper tried to pull over a motorcycle that would not stop.

The chase eventually moved onto US 123 and into Oconee County.

Troopers said the chase ended when the motorcycle hit another car head-on while driving down the wrong side of the highway near Seneca.

The motorcyclist was identified as Anthony Wade Turner, 23, of Wellford.

Troopers said Turner suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Greenville. Turner will be extradited to Georgia to face multiple pending charges when he is released from the hospital.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said their deputies worked to control traffic and keep intersections clear during the pursuit but were not directly involved.

