Anderson Co. offers 2 public viewing locations for eclipse, says downtown parking garage will be closed

Anderson County will host two public viewing sites for the August 21 solar eclipse but Anderson city officials said the public parking garage in downtown Anderson cannot be used as a viewing location.

Anderson police said the parking garage in downtown will be closed during the solar eclipse on Monday. Police said the garage will close at 12:30 p.m. on Monday and remain closed until the conclusion of the eclipse. No spectators will be allowed on the top of the parking garage during that time.

Anderson County officials said they are expecting anywhere from 60,000 to half a million visitors on Monday for the astronomical event.

Officials said people can gather at Green Pond Landing and the Anderson Civic Center to watch the eclipse.

The Blackout at Green Pond Landing & Event Center will be open on a first come basis. Once parking is at capacity, officials said people will be redirected to the Civic Center, which can accommodate a large crowd with the parking on its grounds and the outlying overflow parking areas, and the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Complex.



Green Pond Landing will be closed to the public on Sunday for Blackout preparations. The boat ramps will be closed on Monday as well.

Green Pond Landing is located at 470 Old Green Pond Rd, Anderson.

The Anderson Civic Center is located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Anderson.

