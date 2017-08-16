SC health officials celebrate 'Immunization Awareness Week'

BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid will host a free event Wednesday morning for "Immunization Awareness Week."

The program will raise awareness about immunizations to help prevent diseases along with some forms of cancer.

Immunizations are important for children, teens, adults, and even seniors.

The event will take place in Anderson from noon until 2 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy located on Highway 28 bypass and in Greenville from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Walmart on White Horse Road.

Residents can play games, enjoy a healthy snack, and speak to a representative regarding family health.

