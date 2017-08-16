WATCH: 2-year-old girl frazzled by first day of pre-school

The Internet is loving a two-year-old girl’s reaction to her first day of pre-school

Katie Stauffer posted the video of her daughter, Mila’s preschool experience on YouTube Sunday.

Since then, the video has already racked up more than half a million views.

In the clip, Mila expresses her dissatisfaction with teachers, other children, and the bathroom habits of her classmates.

Mila is featured in a number of Stauffer’s videos, offering her formative thoughts on Disneyland being a sham, cooking, potty training, skin care, and more.

