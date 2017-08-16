Farmers' Almanac calling for cold, wet winter in Southeast - FOX Carolina 21

Farmers' Almanac calling for cold, wet winter in Southeast

Posted: Updated:
Farmers' Alamanac 2018 winter weather map (Source: Farmer's Almanac) Farmers' Alamanac 2018 winter weather map (Source: Farmer's Almanac)
(FOX Carolina) -

Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a cold and wet winter ahead.

The 2018 Farmers’ Almanac said the Southeast will see below normal winter temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The book has also red-flagged January 20-23, February 4-7 and 16-19, and March 1-3 and 20-23 for some heavy precipitation along the East Coast.

The Farmers’ Almanac uses a 200-year-old formula to predict winter weather conditions.

Click here to read more about the 2018 Farmers’ Almanac. 

FOX Carolina Meteorologist Nicole Papay said the National Weather Service's winter outlook is a bit different.

Papay says the NWS' Climate Prediction Center is showing warmer than usual temperatures and average moisture levels for December, January, and February.

MORE WEATHER: Make your own eclipse box viewer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.