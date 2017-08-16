Farmers' Almanac calling for cold, wet winter in Southeast

Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a cold and wet winter ahead.

The 2018 Farmers’ Almanac said the Southeast will see below normal winter temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The book has also red-flagged January 20-23, February 4-7 and 16-19, and March 1-3 and 20-23 for some heavy precipitation along the East Coast.

The Farmers’ Almanac uses a 200-year-old formula to predict winter weather conditions.

FOX Carolina Meteorologist Nicole Papay said the National Weather Service's winter outlook is a bit different.

Papay says the NWS' Climate Prediction Center is showing warmer than usual temperatures and average moisture levels for December, January, and February.

