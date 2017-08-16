Greenville police seek info on robbery involving elderly victim

Greenville police are asking for help tracking down two people who robbed an elderly woman after she got money from an ATM.

Police said the robbery occurred on July 24 after the victim withdrew money from the Wells Fargo at 137 South Pleasantburg Drive.

Police said the suspects, an unidentified man and woman, were casing the bank in a 2015 to 2017 model year Toyota Camry XLE.

“The suspects were watching the parking lot looking for an easy victim to rob,” Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg stated. “When the victim left the bank the suspects followed her though town until she arrived at her residence.”

At the victim’s home, Bragg said a woman got out of the Camry and told the victim to hand over her purse.

The victim told police the woman was heavy set with short hair and no teeth. The woman claimed she was armed but did not show a weapon.

The male suspect never got out of the car.

Police released surveillance image of the suspects’ car on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspects is asked to call Greenville County Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Farmers' Almanac calling for cold, wet winter in Southeast

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.