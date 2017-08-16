Easley woman pleads guilty to federal wire charges

United States Attorney Beth Drake said an Easley woman has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge after she used money from her employer to cover personal expenses.

Drake said Janna B. Shelby, 54, worked as an accounts payable specialist in McLaughlin Manufacturing in Greenville. Shelby defrauded the company by submitting invoices for personal bills that she disguised to appear to be requests for payment from legitimate vendors. The company then cut and mailed checks to Shelby’s creditors.

Shelby also used a company credit card to order items to be shipped to her home.

Drake said deputies estimated that Shelby stole over $400,000 from her employer.

The judge has not yet imposed a sentence, but Drake may be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

