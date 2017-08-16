SCDOT: 85-385 Gateway Project lane closures restricted for eclipse

The SC Department of Transportation said lane closures will be suspended in the 85-385 Gateway Project construction zone for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Officials said lane closures near the interchange will be restricted from Saturday August 19 at 8 a.m. through Tuesday August 22 at 8 p.m.

The eclipse on August 21 is expected to draw visitors from across the region as many Upstate cities are in the path of totality.

The SCDOT said Woodruff Road construction will begin after the eclipse restrictions end. Railroad work along Woodruff Road is also expected to begin on September 12.

