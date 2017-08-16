Deputies: Teen who ran from traffic stop, 2 adults arrested

Rutherford County deputies said a teen who ran off following a chase and traffic stop has been arrested, along with two people accused of obstructing law enforcement.

Deputies said on Aug. 14 Jordan Ledford, 17, fled from a traffic stop in a vehicle and then ran off when the chase ended on Walnut Street in Henrietta.

On Tuesday, deputies said they served a search warrant at a home on Ellenboro-Henrietta Road to locate and arrest Ledford.



Deputies said they found the teen hiding under a bed in the home.

Ledford was charged with reckless driving to endanger, resist/obstruct police officer, speeding, four counts of felony failure to appear, and nine counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.

Also arrested were Jordan’s mother, Kimberly Renee Ledford, 54, and Hoyt Vernon Collins, Jr. ,55. Both were charged with resist/obstruct police officer, deputies said.

