Oconee Humane Society hosts eclipse adoption event

Are you looking to add to your family? The Oconee Humane Society is hoping to find forever homes for their dogs and cats before the total solar eclipse.

The Humane Society is partnering with Oconee County Animal Control for "Super Solar Saturday" on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at 1925 Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca where dogs and cats will be available for adoption for only $10. The event is also expected to include free refreshments.

