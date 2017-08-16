Hendersonville man convicted after victim's body found near high school

Officials announced on Wednesday that a man was sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for his role in the death of a man near Hendersonville High School.

In December 2015, authorities said the body of Deque Deangelo Taylor was found near the school on 9th Avenue after suffering blunt force trauma.

Four suspects were charged in connection with Taylor's homicide: Savannah Walker charged with murder, Shawn Hollifield charged with murder, Shawn Hall charged with accessory after the fact, and Crystal Hernandez charged with accessory after the fact.

Hollifield was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 354 months in prison.

