Hot temperatures stick around, plus the eclipse outlook

Temperatures heat up as our storm threat goes down over the upcoming days. Some clouds and scattered showers will be possible the day of our total solar eclipse.

Expect isolated showers through tonight with lows dropping to 67-72 area-wide. Thursday will be hot with highs warming to 86-91 with a 30% chance for a pop-up storm. Humidity will still be high so it may feel like the mid 90s.

Friday will be typical summer day with hot, humid conditions into the afternoon and a few storms possible.

Saturday looks dry with HOT temperatures in the low 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Sunday into Monday.

Right now I’m calling for a 30% chance for rain on the day of the solar eclipse, with partly cloudy skies. This won’t be ideal for viewing, but should still provide breaks in cloudiness to enjoy the show!

