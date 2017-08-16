WATCH: SC trooper explains when to stop for a school bus

As students prepare to head back to school, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to obey school bus regulations.

On a two lane road, South Carolina law requires motorists on both sides of the road to stop for a school bus with flashing amber or red lights.

If the road is four lanes or more, drivers behind the school bus must stop. Drivers on the other side of the road do not have to stop if the road is more than four lanes.

