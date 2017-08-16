Greenville police seek suspect in strong-arm robbery at gas station

Greenville police need your help to identify the suspect in a recent incident at an Upstate gas station.

Police said they responded to a strong-arm robbery call at the Citgo on S Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the suspect approached the counter and grabbed a patron around the neck while demanding the store clerk open the register.

Police said the suspect then grabbed the register and removed an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store and parking area on foot.

The suspect was described as between 35 and 45-years-old, standing from 5'11" to 6'3" tall, and weighing between 180 and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

