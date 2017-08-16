Greenville police seek suspect in strong-arm robbery at gas station

A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
More than 1 million people are expected to travel to Missouri and Illinois to get a good look at the solar eclipse.More >
Anderson police are investigating an armed robbery at a Spinx gas station that occurred late Tuesday night.More >
Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a Spartanburg County man will face charges after a chase that began in the Toccoa area ended with a crash in South Carolina on Tuesday.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
The Greenville Police Department is responding to a call regarding shots fired at a gas station on Tuesday.More >
Deputies said two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in the middle of a Greenville County road.More >
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Congratulations are in order for members of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office after one of their own took home a big win in the World Police and Fire Games.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
Deputies and first responders trained to respond to active shooter scenarios Wednesday at Hickory Tavern Middle School.More >
The community gathered on Tuesday for the grand opening of The Abernathy at Clemson, a 41-unit luxury hotel that will allow Tiger fans to enjoy first-class accommodations.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >
