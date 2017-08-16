Spartanburg District 7 votes on name for new elementary school - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg District 7 votes on name for new elementary school

Spartanburg School District 7 voted on Wednesday to name its newest elementary school.

The school was formed after leaders proposed in 2015 to combine Houston and Chapman elementary schools. The existing schools were to be torn down and new one constructed.

On Wednesday the district voted 5 to 4 in favor of naming the the school Drayton Mills Elementary.

Vernon Beatty, a member of the school board, opposed the name since he said it was connected to William Drayton, the son of a slave owner. Chairman of the board Julie Lonon said name was chosen after the Drayton Mills community, however.

Other options were Lawson's Fork Elementary and Skylyn Elementary School.

