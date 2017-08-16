Sheriff: Two arrested after vehicle and foot chase in Piedmont

Two suspects were arrested after chase and crash in Anderson County on Wednesday.

The incident happened off Archie Street near Anderson Street in the Piedmont area.

Sheriff Chad McBride told FOX that a deputy was patrolling the area when a driver came around a turn, nearly hitting the deputy's vehicle head-on.

McBride said that by the time the deputy was able to turn around to catch up with the driver, the driver had already side-swiped a vehicle.

As the deputy continued searching for the vehicle, he was flagged down by a local citizen who said the driver and passenger had bailed out of the vehicle.

The deputy was able to catch up to the suspects and arrest them, said McBride.

McBride said the suspects will likely be charged with other thefts in the county, as well as charges in connection with Wednesday's chase.

We have reached out to the Sheriff's Office for the identification of the suspects and are awaiting a response.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Fire Chief: Man's hair burned off in outbuilding fire near Anderson-Abbeville Co. line

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.