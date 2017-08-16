Deputies responding to incident at Oak Forest Apts - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies responding to incident at Oak Forest Apts

Posted: Updated:
Deputies on scene of incident in Belton (FOX Carolina/8/16/17) Deputies on scene of incident in Belton (FOX Carolina/8/16/17)
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said law enforcement responded to an incident in Anderson County Wednesday night.

Officials with Belton Police Department said they responded to a scene at Oak Forest Apartments on Calhoun Road in Belton.

They said Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation at this time.

Details are limited at this time.. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

