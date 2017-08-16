Upstate students create DIY solar eclipse activities using materials from home

Upstate students come up with DIY solar eclipse activites using materials from home

Spartanburg Prep students prepare for the total solar eclipse by creating replicas using nothing but materials from home (FOX Carolina)

This week science projects line the wall, and if you walk into any Spartanburg Prep classroom, you're guaranteed to hear duct tape ripping, magnets spinning and kids enjoying science.

"What's going to happen with my project is I'm going to be able to spin it around so it’s like it will spin through space," said one proud student.

The assignment is to make a replica, but the challenge is making it mobile. Students of all ages have come up with different ideas, using nothing but materials from home. The middle school students said many of their projects can be done right in your home, and on a budget.

"The hardest part of mine was cutting the cardboard," said an eighth grader.

Owen Gilley said he cut out a small circle in a broken down moving box. He will rest the basketball in the hole to create his solar system. He said the basketball represents the sun, and a golf ball will represent the moon.

“When the light reflects from the side it will simulate the shadow of the moon on the earth," Gilley said.

For days, students said they have been looking forward to presenting their projects.

"We are working on our support for our cloth backdrop right here," said Claire Nunes.

Science Teacher Kristin Matthews said the eclipse is the perfect time to let kids observe what's happening around them. Her enthusiasm is catching attention, students are now calling her Ms. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus show.

"It is a compliment until Halloween comes around and they want me to wear the costume,” Matthews said. “I'd rather be Belle from Beauty and the Beast than crazy science lady, Ms. Frizzle."

But she is a lady who is crazy about science, and she said what better way to motivate than with s’mores.

"We'll put marshmallows and chocolate in this box and we have 20 minutes to cook them and the group who's s’mores cook the best will win the competition," said a group of 8th grade students.

The boys are hopeful their solar oven will be enough to take the win, and they said it's another easy activity to recreate at home, using nothing but foil and a box.

The students said they just wrapped a shoe box in tin foil to create the oven.

"We have this overhead that will reflect the sun down but other than that it's just tin foil,” the students said.

Spartanburg Prep teachers said since the start of the school year, the excitement for Monday's total solar eclipse has been growing. They said students have questions and can't wait to learn more.

"They have been itching nonstop to get into this with me so they have come up with their plans all on their own," said Teacher Kelly Waters.

"I'm expecting when they come back on Tuesday that they will be so excited about everything that I have a hard time teaching because of all their stories," added science and math teacher, Renee Blackburn.

Teachers also said if you’re looking for a project that isn’t so messy, they encourage students to look for differences in human and animal behavior.

They said it’s also interesting to break out a thermostats to test temperatures before, during and after the total eclipse.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.