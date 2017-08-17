Anderson Co. officials say they're ready for the eclipse

It's safe to assume that by the time Monday morning rolls around, any major road in the path of the eclipse will be tied up.

People will be pouring in and trying to get around to get a good show.

But to get that good show off the ground, it's taking a lot of preparation.

"I have those moments where I wake up at night and it's a scene from 'Men In Black,' where there's an influx of people and you can't really control it," said Neil Paul, with Visit Anderson, the convention and visitors bureau for the city.

Paul says that despite that image in his head, the influx is bound to be a good thing. He was at the meeting for Anderson County's eclipse preparations, and some officials say they can plan as much as they want, but no one is sure what's going to happen until Monday.

"There's going to be so many unknowns," said Lt. David Baker with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "There is going to be Interstate 85, our major travel route, and our feeder roads off that. Those are going to be some major choke points."

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office itself is staffing up for Monday. The county is expected to see anywhere between 60,000 to nearly 250,000 more people, meaning that, at most, the county's population could more than double, just so people can get that shot at seeing totality.

Along with the uncertain number in the crowds, comes the uncertainty about a different thing--the weather. Granted, it's not supposed to be a downpour, but rain is in the forecast.

At this point, though, years of planning have gone into Monday, and it's just a matter now of finding out if it all works.

"Listening to what folks are doing across the state, I think we're consistent with what other people are doing in preparation. I believe we're ready," said Baker.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.