Spartanburg Co. principal welcomes kids back to school with bedtime story

All Spartanburg County school districts are heading back to school Thursday.



Spartanburg District One officials said they're excited to welcome their students back.



Those at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary received a special welcome message from their principal Wednesday night. Principal Erika Center read a bedtime story to students before their first day back.



"T'was the night before school starts and all through the town, not a teacher was sleeping or wearing a frown," read Center tucked away in bed with Buster the Bulldog, the school mascot, by her side."



Center talked about the teacher's excitement for the first day of school and how hard they've worked over the summer to get to school in tip top shape. She ends the video by wishing all the students a good last night of summer and tells them she will see them Thursday morning.



Sandra Williams, Chief Communications Officer for Spartanburg School District One, said there are exciting events happening across the district this school year.



Williams explained Landrum and Mabry Middle Schools were selected out of 50 schools nationwide to participate in a special technology program called The Dynamic Learning Project. Two Google-trained technology coaches will be working with teachers to provide tech integration and training all year long. The two coaches and two school principals spent a week in California at the Google Headquarters being trained in the latest technology integration practices.

District One families are also invited to a Back To School Bash on August 20th at Gramling Methodist Church from 2-5 pm. There will be opportunities for health and dental screenings and free haircuts. Families can also pick up free school supplies and get help completing forms. There will be free food and activities for the kids, including a dunking both where students can dunk the district's superintendent!

