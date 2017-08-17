Trump, Graham trade jabs on Twitter over Charlottesville

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and President Trump have again traded blows on Twitter, this time over the president’s reaction to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, VA.

“President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer,” Graham tweeted. “I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency.

Graham later tweeted quotes calling for Trump to unite Americans.

“Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,” Graham tweeted.

He continued, “Many Republicans do not agree with and will fight back against the idea that the Party of Lincoln has a welcome mat out for the David Dukes of the world.”

Dukes is a former KKK leader.

Trump fired back Thursday, claiming Graham’s statements were lies.

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists (…) and people like Ms. Heyer,” Trump tweeted. “Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of demonstrators protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday.

