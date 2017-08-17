Firefighters warn leaving water bottles in cars can possibly spark fires

Firefighters in Oklahoma are warning that leaving bottles of water in your car could be dangerous.

According to a report by KFOR, firefighters in Midwest City, OK conducted a test and found that water bottles can act as a magnifying glass when exposes to sunlight.

The test found sunlight magnified through a bottle of water reached 250 degrees.

Firefighters said the magnifying glass effect can cause that heat to focus on a car’s upholstery and potentially spark a fire.

Firefighters advise taking water bottles out of the car when you leave the vehicle, or keeping bottles under seats or in the trunk, where sunlight cannot reach the plastic.

The website Hoax-Slayer confirmed the claims, stating, “ Given the right kind of plastic container and the right environmental conditions, sun shining through a water bottle can indeed lead to combustion.”

