Clemson releases statement on Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, report on fraternity/sorority misconduct

Clemson University released a statement Wednesday in support of the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, which requires colleges and universities in South Carolina to post information on their websites about fraternity and sorority student organizations’ misconduct.

The university also provided a link to its report about the misconduct cases involving its student organizations.

Tucker Hipps died during a pledge run with his Clemson fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon in September 2014.

No arrests have been made, but Hipps’ family has said they feel he was a victim of hazing.

Below is the statement Clemson released about the new law:

On September 22, 2014, Cindy and Gary Hipps, and the Clemson University community, tragically lost a son, a friend, and a lifelong Tiger, Tucker Hipps. Tucker was a talented and much loved young man known for his leadership skills and his warm and friendly nature, which allowed him to easily make friends wherever he went. Before Tucker’s death, Clemson had begun instituting changes to its policies regarding its Greek system to improve the experience for our students. After Tucker’s death, the University accelerated its efforts and made additional substantial changes to its Greek system including: Adding new staff members to implement leadership and health/wellness programming, and to increase council advising support. Increasing new member education on hazing, alcohol, sexual misconduct, academic success and more, from a one-day session in fall 2015 to a four-week education series in fall 2016. Adding Fraternity and Sorority Life Certified Peer Educators to implement peer-led wellness programs. As a result of these changes, the 2016-2017 academic year saw a substantial decrease in major charges and violations of the Student Code of Conduct by fraternity members. The Hipps family supports the University’s continued efforts to address issues related to the Clemson University fraternity system so that it truly represents the best of Clemson’s values, and the University deeply appreciates their support. As part of their efforts to enhance the amount of information concerning Greek organizations available to students and parents, the Hipps were instrumental in the passage of the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, which requires colleges and universities in South Carolina to post information on their websites detailing fraternity and sorority student organization misconduct. Clemson fully supports that Act. Clemson is committed to further strengthening its Greek community. The Hipps support these efforts.

Below is Clemson’s report on fraternity and sorority misconduct since 2013.

