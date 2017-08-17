Dispatchers: Multiple people hospitalized after chemical spill at Union Co. plant

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at a plant in Union County Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the spill occurred at ESAB Welding & Cutting in the Buffalo community shortly after 9 a.m.

EMS officials said at least four people were taken to the hospitals. Three patients were taken to the Union Medical Center and a fourth was taken to Spartanburg Regional.

Dispatchers did not know what chemical was involved.

Dispatchers said the Buffalo Fire Department was working to clean up the spill.

