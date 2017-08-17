Dispatchers: Multiple people hospitalized after chemical spill a - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatchers: Multiple people hospitalized after chemical spill at Union Co. plant

BUFFALO, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at a plant in Union County Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the spill occurred at ESAB Welding & Cutting in the Buffalo community shortly after 9 a.m.

EMS officials said at least four people were taken to the hospitals. Three patients were taken to the Union Medical Center and a fourth was taken to Spartanburg Regional.

Dispatchers did not know what chemical was involved.

Dispatchers said the Buffalo Fire Department was working to clean up the spill.

FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.

