Sheriff: Inman schools on lockdown amid search for homicide suspect

Four Inman area schools were on lockdown Thursday in connection with the search for a wanted suspect.

Spartanburg County dispatchers said they were serving warrants in the area on Penland Road and the suspect fled. Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect is wanted for a homicide out of New York.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 1 said Chapman High School, Mabry Middle, Inman Elementary and Inman Intermediate were placed on lockdown. The schools are operating normally but no one is allowed to enter the building.

