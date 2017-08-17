Sheriff: Inman schools on lockdown amid search for manslaughter suspect

Four Inman area schools were on lockdown Thursday in connection with the search for a wanted suspect.

Spartanburg County dispatchers said they were serving warrants in the area on Penland Road and the suspect fled into a wooded area. Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect is wanted in connection with a negligent homicide out of New York.

Wright identified the suspect as Jemark Ballenger, who he said is wanted for vehicular manslaughter. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

He said anyone harboring the suspect will face consequences. A K-9 team is assisting in the search for Ballenger.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 1 said Chapman High School, Mabry Middle, Inman Elementary and Inman Intermediate were placed on lockdown. The schools are operating normally but no one is allowed to enter the building.

