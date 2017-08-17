Clemson basketball team safe after Barcelona attack outside hotel

The Clemson University men's basketball team is safe after an attack in Barcelona, according to the team's managers.

They took to Twitter on Thursday to issue and update saying the group was safe but on lockdown after authorities in Spain said a van slammed into a group of pedestrians.

Police said the incident is being treated as a terror attack.

Clemson Athletics issued a statement saying the team's exhibition game was canceled for Thursday night and the team will return to Clemson on Friday as previously scheduled.

Everyone in our group in Barcelona is safe. Car attack was right outside of our hotel and we are on lockdown. — CU BBall Managers (@ClemsonManagers) August 17, 2017

Travel party with Clemson men's basketball team currently in Barcelona is safe and secure... pic.twitter.com/GsmmGha2dR — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) August 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.