Clemson basketball team safe after Barcelona attack outside hote - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson basketball team safe after Barcelona attack outside hotel

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
BARCELONA, SPAIN (FOX Carolina) -

The Clemson University men's basketball team is safe after an attack in Barcelona, according to the team's managers.

They took to Twitter on Thursday to issue and update saying the group was safe but on lockdown after authorities in Spain said a van slammed into a group of pedestrians.

Police said the incident is being treated as a terror attack.

Clemson Athletics issued a statement saying the team's exhibition game was canceled for Thursday night and the team will return to Clemson on Friday as previously scheduled.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.