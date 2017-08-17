Police need your help identifying this man in financial card fra - FOX Carolina 21

Police need your help identifying this man in financial card fraud investigation

Surveillance photo of the man police need to identify (Courtesy: GPD) Surveillance photo of the man police need to identify (Courtesy: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police have asked for help identifying a person of interest in a financial transaction card fraud investigation.

Police released surveillance images from Belk at Haywood Mall from Tuesday which show a man who used the stolen card to make a purchase.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

