Police need your help identifying this man in financial card fraud investigation

Surveillance photo of the man police need to identify (Courtesy: GPD)

Greenville police have asked for help identifying a person of interest in a financial transaction card fraud investigation.

Police released surveillance images from Belk at Haywood Mall from Tuesday which show a man who used the stolen card to make a purchase.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

