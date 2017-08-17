Asheville Police responding to shots fired from vehicle

The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating shots fired from a vehicle.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers said they were on scene in the 400 block of Depot Street. They said multiple people fired at least four shots from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers said as a precautionary measure, Asheville Middle School was placed on lockdown but it was lifted at 12:26 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

On scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Depot St. Vehicle with multiple occupants fired shots. No injuries reported. 2555050 w/info. pic.twitter.com/6CNcbzr8Km — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) August 17, 2017

