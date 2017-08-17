Asheville Police responding to shots fired from vehicle - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville Police responding to shots fired from vehicle

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating shots fired from a vehicle.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers said they were on scene in the 400 block of Depot Street. They said multiple people fired at least four shots from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers said as a precautionary measure, Asheville Middle School was placed on lockdown but it was lifted at 12:26 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.