Police searching for missing Marion man

The Marion Police Department said a search is underway for a missing man.

Officers said Gary Boatwright was last seen on Monday at a men's shelter around 2 p.m. He reportedly left the shelter to drive to work at Baxter Healthcare but never arrived.

Police said he was last seen driving a black 2003 Saturn Ion with North Carolina tag EMY-6610.

He is described as 6 feet tall and approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Marion Police at 828-652-5205.

