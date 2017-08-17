Police searching for missing Marion man

Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Talk about jumping the shark! Viewer Lisa Malachowski sent us a wild video of a shark feeding on some fish in the ocean off Surfside Beach. The fish keep jumping to get away from it, so it follows suit and jumps high out of the water in pursuit of its meal.More >
Talk about jumping the shark! Viewer Lisa Malachowski sent us a wild video of a shark feeding on some fish in the ocean off Surfside Beach. The fish keep jumping to get away from it, so it follows suit and jumps high out of the water in pursuit of its meal.More >
Anderson police are investigating an armed robbery at a Spinx gas station that occurred late Tuesday night.More >
Anderson police are investigating an armed robbery at a Spinx gas station that occurred late Tuesday night.More >
A group that tracks hate groups across the country says 12 hate groups are currently operating in South Carolina.More >
A group that tracks hate groups across the country says 12 hate groups are currently operating in South Carolina.More >
An Indiana couple is calling their recent stay in Myrtle Beach a nightmare. Now, they are suing the Mermaid Inn hotel, the city of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Grand Strand Humane Society.More >
An Indiana couple is calling their recent stay in Myrtle Beach a nightmare. Now, they are suing the Mermaid Inn hotel, the city of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Grand Strand Humane Society.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
Firefighters in Oklahoma are warning that leaving bottles of water in your car could be dangerous.More >
Firefighters in Oklahoma are warning that leaving bottles of water in your car could be dangerous.More >
Four Inman area schools were on lockdown Thursday in connection with the search for a wanted suspect.More >
Four Inman area schools were on lockdown Thursday in connection with the search for a wanted suspect.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after a stabbing in Anderson County Sunday morning.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after a stabbing in Anderson County Sunday morning.More >
See photos of FOX Carolina reporters, anchors, and staffers from their school days.More >
See photos of FOX Carolina reporters, anchors, and staffers from their school days.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
Deputies and first responders trained to respond to active shooter scenarios Wednesday at Hickory Tavern Middle School.More >
Deputies and first responders trained to respond to active shooter scenarios Wednesday at Hickory Tavern Middle School.More >
The community gathered on Tuesday for the grand opening of The Abernathy at Clemson, a 41-unit luxury hotel that will allow Tiger fans to enjoy first-class accommodations.More >
The community gathered on Tuesday for the grand opening of The Abernathy at Clemson, a 41-unit luxury hotel that will allow Tiger fans to enjoy first-class accommodations.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >