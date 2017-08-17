McDowell Co. officials on scene of HAZMAT incident on I-40

McDowell County Emergency Management said officials were on scene of a HAZMAT incident along the interstate on Thursday.

The incident occurred on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Mountain. Authorities said drivers in the area should expect travel delays. The incident began around 10:15 a.m. according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the right two lanes are closed east of Exit 66.

Just before 2 p.m., emergency management officials said a crash had also occurred on the westbound side near mile marker 73.

The incidents are impacted traffic on both sides of the interstate.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.