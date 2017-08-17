Hot, limited storms continue plus promising Eclipse viewing weather

The few storms that form this evening should rain themselves out fairly quickly and give way to clearing skies and lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s with patchy mountain valley fog early Friday morning and a stray shower or two near the Tennessee border.

The rest of Friday will be hot again with highs in the lower to middle 90s in the Upstate with a few splash and dash showers in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will be almost completely dry with hot highs in the middle 80s in western North Carolina and low 90s in the Upstate.

Solar Eclipse Day Monday looks good for viewing conditions with partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance at brief thunderstorm or two, which should hold off until mainly after the eclipse.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring similar rain chances followed by a cooler and drier Thursday.

Meanwhile there are 3 disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have a chance at developing into either depressions or named storms over the next 5 days. Stay tuned for updates.

