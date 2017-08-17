Sunshine and heat through the weekend, plus a look at the eclipse forecast

Hot and humid today with highs in the lower to middle 90s in the Upstate. A few splash and dash showers are possible in the afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Saturday and Sunday will be almost completely dry with hot highs in the middle 80s in western North Carolina and low 90s in the Upstate. Expect a less-sticky feeling though after Friday's front clears the air.

Solar Eclipse Day Monday looks mostly good for viewing conditions with partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance at brief thunderstorm or two, which should hold off until mainly after the "total" part of the eclipse.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring similar rain chances followed by a cooler and drier Thursday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Harvey formed in the southern Caribbean. It will push through the Lesser Antilles and Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico.with no expected impact on the U.S..

Two additional disturbances lie much farther east in the central Atlantic that also have a chance for further development in the next 5 days.

