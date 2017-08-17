Sheriff: Statutory rape suspect wanted to 'prey and lure more yo - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: Statutory rape suspect wanted to 'prey and lure more young girls'

Jonathan Ramsey (Source: Madison Co. Sheriff's Office) Jonathan Ramsey (Source: Madison Co. Sheriff's Office)
MARSHALL, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after they received a complaint regarding inappropriate contact with a child.

Deputies said after an investigation, they determined that Jonathan Woodrow Ramsey molested a minor. In an interview, deputies said the suspect confessed.

Ramsey was arrested at his home on Tilson Branch Road and charged with two counts of statutory rape, three counts of sex offense with a child and one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor.

"Based upon the investigation Jonathan is a predator and was attempting to prey and lure more young girls," Sheriff Harwood said.

Ramsey is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

