Sheriff: Statutory rape suspect wanted to 'prey and lure more young girls'

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after they received a complaint regarding inappropriate contact with a child.

Deputies said after an investigation, they determined that Jonathan Woodrow Ramsey molested a minor. In an interview, deputies said the suspect confessed.

Ramsey was arrested at his home on Tilson Branch Road and charged with two counts of statutory rape, three counts of sex offense with a child and one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor.

"Based upon the investigation Jonathan is a predator and was attempting to prey and lure more young girls," Sheriff Harwood said.

Ramsey is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

