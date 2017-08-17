Blue Cross Blue Shield removes Mission Health providers from directory amid contract dispute

Negotiations between Mission Health and North Carolina's largest healthcare plan have still not been resolved.

In July, Mission Health announced its plan to terminate contracts with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) after the parties failed to reach an agreement following six months of negotiations.

As of Oct. 5, Mission Health facilities will be out of network for BCBSNC customers if they fail to reach a deal. The healthcare plan provider makes up 72 percent of the market share, making it the state's largest plan.

Mission Health launched a "Stand With Mission" website to give patients update on the ongoing negotiations.

In an update on the site, the hospital system said BCBSNC removed all Mission Health providers from its online directory even though they are still in-network until midnight on Oct. 4. Mission Health called the move "overt and senseless."

In a press release on Thursday, Mission Health said BCBSNC won't even speak to the healthcare system regarding the issue.

“Now that we know BCBSNC’s final decision is to refuse to even speak with Mission, we are completing plans and associated logistics for this important transition,” said Paul McDowell, Deputy Chief Financial Officer for Mission Health. “Mission Health is committed to helping consumers through this difficult change to the degree humanly possible, and we will have the final details worked out in the next few weeks. This is a sad situation. Not only do we wish this issue didn’t exist at all, we also wish it was simple; but it’s very complicated. Particularly so because BCBSNC will not provide Mission with access to the customer and member agreements that specify covered benefits. Mission will do everything it can, within the boundaries of the law and an employer’s benefit plan, to ease this unnecessary transition burden on consumers.”

