Deputies seek suspect in armed robbery

Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office need your help to identify and locate the suspect in an armed robbery.

Deputies said the incident occurred at Molly's Market at 800 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher Wednesday night. They got the call around 8:51 p.m.

The victim told deputies a man dressed in all black came into the store displaying a silver firearm, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. According to the victim, the suspect then fled on foot heading toward Cane Creek or Mills Gap Road.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

